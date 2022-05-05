Mumbai City FC organises football-based water education fest for kids

Attracting 120 kids for a grassroots football festival where they got a chance to showcase their skills, talent and love for the game, Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC and Xylem, its Official Water Technology Partner took the opportunity to spread the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices among the young participants.

The unique football-based water education festival was held at the Neville D'Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai on 4th May 2022 where the kids also had the opportunity to interact and learn from the Mumbai City FC stars Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes who were a part of the event, aside from learning the importance of clean water and sanitation.

The grassroots festival also served to educate the kids about water sanitation

Xylem, a global leader in water technology, has established a number of projects in Mumbai and Bangalore as a part of its endeavours in India. In its bid to strengthen the WASH initiative, Xylem has trained Young Leaders who are providing vital football-based education on the importance of clean water and sanitation to thousands of children across the city.

Reaching out to the young minds of India

This unique grassroots festival was an extension of Mumbai City FC and Xylem's partnership, which is committed to solving water challenges and bringing sustainable change in communities through football.



Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC, said, "Giving back to the community has always been Mumbai City FC's philosophy. We want to see positive and sustainable changes in our community, and one way to do that is to inculcate important values right from the beginning." "This unique football-based water education festival is an effort by Mumbai City FC and Xylem to educate young kids the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices as well as to encourage the sport of football right at a young age. We are delighted with the success of this event and we look forward to many more initiatives with Xylem and further our common goals."