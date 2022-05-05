Football
Mumbai City FC organises football-based water education fest for kids
With an aim to use football to promote the importance of clean water and sanitation, Mumbai City FC organised a grassroots festival that saw over 100 kids displaying their talent for the sport.
Attracting 120 kids for a grassroots football festival where they got a chance to showcase their skills, talent and love for the game, Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC and Xylem, its Official Water Technology Partner took the opportunity to spread the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices among the young participants.
The unique football-based water education festival was held at the Neville D'Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai on 4th May 2022 where the kids also had the opportunity to interact and learn from the Mumbai City FC stars Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes who were a part of the event, aside from learning the importance of clean water and sanitation.
Xylem, a global leader in water technology, has established a number of projects in Mumbai and Bangalore as a part of its endeavours in India. In its bid to strengthen the WASH initiative, Xylem has trained Young Leaders who are providing vital football-based education on the importance of clean water and sanitation to thousands of children across the city.
Reaching out to the young minds of India
This unique grassroots festival was an extension of Mumbai City FC and Xylem's partnership, which is committed to solving water challenges and bringing sustainable change in communities through football.