Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Chennaiyin FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from third knockout clash of Durand Cup 2022 between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.
Durand Cup will witness an all-ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC in third quarter-finals of the season.
Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC have sealed their berth in semi-finals already.
Winner of today's game will face rampant Mohammedan SC in the semi-finals on 14th September.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
Next Story