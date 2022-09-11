Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Chennaiyin FC- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from third knockout clash of Durand Cup 2022 between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v Chennaiyin FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Chennaiyin FC (Source: Suman Chattopadhyay)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-09-11T18:00:55+05:30

Durand Cup will witness an all-ISL clash between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC in third quarter-finals of the season.

Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC have sealed their berth in semi-finals already.

Winner of today's game will face rampant Mohammedan SC in the semi-finals on 14th September.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

Durand Cup Indian Football Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X