ISL: Mumbai City FC's road to victory

Mumbai City FC entered the 2023-24 season as the favorites, buoyed by their record-breaking League Shield win in the previous season. However, their path to glory was far from smooth as they faced numerous challenges along the way.

Despite their previous success, Mumbai City FC encountered setbacks early on. The saw key players Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall depart the team. The arrival of replacements Tiri and Yoell van Nieff helped, but it took time for the new signings to integrate.

Coaching changes

The team's strong start to the season was often interrupted by their participation in the AFC Champions League. Additionally, the departure of coach Des Buckingham after just five matches added further instability. His replacement, Petr Kratky, faced the challenge of filling Buckingham's shoes amidst a packed schedule.

Despite facing a series of setbacks, including the departure of Greg Stewart and a season-ending injury to new signing Iker Guarrotxena, Mumbai City FC continued to persevere. Indian players like Vikram Partap Singh and Lalianzualla Chhangte stepped up in the absence of foreign stars, keeping the team competitive.

The Islanders celebrating their trophy (Photo credit: ISL media)

Rise to redemption



Despite setbacks, Mumbai City FC grew in confidence as the season progressed, finding themselves in contention for the League Shield. However, a heartbreaking loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant dashed their hopes of silverware.

After a disappointing League Shield campaign, Mumbai City FC found redemption in the ISL Cup. Despite facing formidable opponents and trailing in the final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they staged a remarkable comeback, showcasing resilience and determination.

Mumbai City FC's journey to the 2023-24 ISL Cup triumph was marked by resilience, overcoming adversity, and ultimately, redemption. While their League Shield glory of the previous season may have been more celebrated, their cup triumph was equally remarkable, if not more so, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in Indian football.



The numbers game

Despite facing a challenging period, Mumbai City FC managed to score 48 goals in 25 games, placing them second behind league champions Mohun Bagan. The Islanders clinched 17 victories, the most in the league this season, and also maintained 9 clean sheets, tying with FC Goa for the top spot in that regard.