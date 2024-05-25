Mumbai City FC announces the departure of seven players

Mumbai City FC announced the departure of seven players on saturday, as their contracts conclude on the 31st of May, 2024.

Naocha Singh, on loan this season at Kerala Blasters - signed on a free transfer, will be leaving the club at the end of his contract on the 31st of May. During his several loan stints, Naocha proved to be an important part of multiple squads, also winning the I-League with Punjab FC in the 2022/23 season. Bhaskar Roy, who joined the club in 2022, will also depart after his contract expires with the Islanders, having won the ISL Shield and Cup during his time at the club.

Mohammad Nawaz, who joined the club from FC Goa on a three-year deal, will depart at the end of May as well. For the Islanders, Nawaz made 28 appearances and kept eight clean sheets during his time at the club. Gurkirat Singh will also leave the Islanders after the end of his three-year contract. The Chandigarh native signed in September 2021 from Indian Arrows had 49 appearances and scored two goals for Mumbai City FC,.



Rowllin Borges - on loan this season at FC Goa - who was an integral part of the ISL double-winning squad in 2020/21, will be concluding a successful five-year stint with Mumbai City FC at the end of this month. Having signed for the club in 2019, Borges made 59 appearances and scored four times.

Tondomba Singh - on loan this season at Delhi FC - will leave the club after four seasons, having joined in 2020. Jakub Vojtuš who joined the team in March 2024 on a short-term contract to replace the injured Iker Guarrotxena will depart upon the expiration of his contract.