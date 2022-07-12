Mumbai City FC agree on loan extension for Vinit Rai from Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC has agreed with Odisha FC an extension to the loan spell of Vinit Rai. The 24-year-old midfielder will continue with the Islanders until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Assam-born player, who joined from fellow ISL outfit Odisha FC on loan in January 2022, made 10 appearances for the Islanders in the 2021-22 ISL season. He was also part of the club's historic second-place Group Stage finish at the 2022 AFC Champions League. He featured in five of the Islanders' six games at Asia's premier club competition earlier in April.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Vinit started his ISL career in 2016 and has played a total of 79 league games so far featuring at Kerala Blasters, now defunct Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC.

𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬! 💥



We are delighted to confirm that we've agreed terms with Odisha FC on a season-long extension to Vinit Rai's loan, keeping him with #TheIslanders until May 2023 ✍️#Vinit2023 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @vinit_vr pic.twitter.com/cHZ1FH6ZNl — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 12, 2022

"The last six months of my career with Mumbai City were an important part of my learning curve as a footballer and I am pleased to add another season to my time with the club that has helped me grow. Working with some of the finest players in the league and playing at the highest level in Asia has given me plenty to build on in my first full season with Mumbai City", said Vinit Rai.



"I'm pleased that we are able to secure Vinit with us for another season. He brings a balance and other qualities to our midfield that will be very important for the team. Having joined us midway through last season, Vinit settled into the group quickly and has already demonstrated how important he can be for us, especially during our AFC ChamMumbai City FC agree loan extension for Vinit Raipions League campaign. He has exceptional personal qualities, and I am confident he will have a positive impact on and off the pitch in his time with us at Mumbai City", exclaimed Des Buckingham, Coach, Mumbai City FC.