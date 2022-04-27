Mumbai City FC end 2nd in group on AFC Champions League debut

Mumbai City FC beat Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) of Iraq in their final group stage match at the King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night to finish second in their AFC Champions League group with 7 points.

However, the Islanders could not progress to the next round as they are not among the top three second-placed teams in the western region groups. However, 7 points is a record for an Indian club in Asia's premier club competition. FC Goa had drawn all their matches in this tournament last year. Mumbai City FC went one better - registering two wins, both over the Iraqi club.

With our landmark AFC Champions League journey coming to a close, here's a look at how #TheIslanders fared as we finish 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 in Group B! ✅#IslandersInAsia #ACL2022 #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/IZJSiCQ64G — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 27, 2022

Diego Mauricio's goal in the 31st minute was the difference between the two teams. Air Force Club started the match in the ascendancy but Mumbai took the lead when Brad Inman's shot at the end of a counter-attacking move was spilled by Mejbel, allowing Mauricio to tap home and give Mumbai City FC the lead.

The Islanders came up with some adamant defending from then on to hold on to the 3 points and end their historic campaign on a high.