Mohun Bagan ends 22-year wait, beats East Bengal on penalties to win IFA Shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant lifted the IFA Shield title for the first time in 22 years, edging past traditional rivals East Bengal 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The fiercely contested Kolkata Derby saw both teams trade blows in front of a packed crowd.

Mohun Bagan struck first in the opening half, but East Bengal equalised before the break to set up a tense, evenly balanced contest that extended into extra time. With neither side able to find a winner, the match went to penalties, where Mohun Bagan held their nerve to seal the victory.

The triumph marks Mohun Bagan’s 21st IFA Shield crown and their first since 2003, coincidentally also secured against East Bengal in a shootout. The result denied East Bengal a chance to extend their record to a 29th Shield title.

The victory adds another chapter to Mohun Bagan’s storied rivalry with East Bengal and restores their name on one of India’s oldest football trophies.

With the Shield returning to their cabinet after over two decades, the Mariners have once again reaffirmed their dominance in Kolkata football’s most traditional competition.