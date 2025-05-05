Football: ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG face transfer ban due to 'technical snag'

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been temporarily barred from registering new players at the national level due to a technical snag related to the transfer of Australian forward Jason Cummings.

Mohun Bagan SG recently completed a historic ISL double, winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup in the 2024–25 season. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in extra time in the final, becoming only the second club after Mumbai City FC to achieve this rare feat.

Sources in the club have confirmed that the issue is not related to any financial wrongdoing but stems from an administrative complication tied to the training compensation fee owed during Cummings’ move two years ago.

“This is a minor technical issue involving FIFA’s Clearing House system. The payment was made when the player signed, but due to a glitch, it wasn't reflected correctly. We've already contacted FIFA and expect the matter to be resolved within a week,” a club official told PTI.

The problem arose from an apparent delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation – a fee owed to the player’s former development clubs. Despite multiple efforts to process the payment, the error in the system has led to the temporary registration embargo.

The issue came to light after an official notice from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies reached the club.

Interestingly, Mumbai City FC faced a similar ban last year over a comparable administrative error.