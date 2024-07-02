ISL Transfers: Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Tom Aldred

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of experienced defender Tom Aldred. This move is set to strengthen their defensive line.

Aldred, who has had a diverse career spanning England, Scotland, and Australia, expressed his excitement about joining the historic Indian club.

Head coach Jose Molina said, "Tom Aldred is an experienced player to strengthen our defence. He has a great physique, forceful and is very aggressive defensively. Aldred is a dominator in aerial balls and also has good technique to the build-up play."

Aldred also expressed his eagerness to don the iconic green and maroon jersey.

"I am delighted to be joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC. It will be an honour to wear the green and maroon jersey and I am extremely excited to get started," he said.

"My career has taken me to England, Scotland, Australia, and now India. I am looking forward to this next step of my journey in representing this incredible club in the ISL and the Asian Champions League and helping the team thrive and compete on all fronts," he added.

Aldred acknowledged the rich history of Mohun Bagan and his awareness of their recent successes.

"I am well aware of the incredible history of Mohun Bagan and I have watched some of the recent successes from afar. I will give my absolute best every single day to represent Mohun Bagan. I am looking forward to working hard and contributing to further success for the club, the fans, and my teammates."

With his signing, Mohun Bagan hope to strengthen their defence as they prepare for both the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Asian Champions League.

The club, known for their passionate fan base and celebrated legacy, sees Aldred's addition as a crucial step in maintaining their competitive edge.