ISL: Mohun Bagan halts team training sessions after ongoing ISL tender disputes

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mohun Bagan SG has halted its team's training session after the ongoing issues with the bidding process for the upcoming ISL season.

The club implemented this ruling after AIFF declared that there were no bidders for the commercial rights of the coming ISL season within the stipulated timeframe.

Sportstar quoted a club official saying, “The team was scheduled to assemble on November 10 and start preparations for the ISL the next day. However, with no clarity on when the league will actually start."

AIFF to Evaluate the Bid Proposal

The Request for Proposal, launched on October 16, 2025, aimed to identify a new commercial partner for the league’s broadcasting, sponsorship, digital, and merchandising rights.

But there was no interest shown from any parties, and hence AIFF didn't receive any bid for the same before the closing date of the tender on November 7.

In a statement, AIFF confirmed that the Bid Evaluation Committee will meet over the weekend to ''review the situation and deliberate on the future course of action.”

With no confirmed bid yet, the coming season of ISL is hinged with a thin wire, which is a demotivating sign for the clubs, who have to run their operations and start the camp.