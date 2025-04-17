ISL Final: How Mohun Bagan overpowered Bengaluru FC to lift the title

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC is steeped in Indian football history, dating back to their intense battles in the I-League.

Over the years, these two footballing giants have consistently clashed at the summit, vying for supremacy.

Their latest encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on 12th April was no exception, promising high stakes and delivering a match to remember.

Tactical approaches and early exchanges

Both sides began the match quite differently from their respective second-leg fixtures. Bengaluru came out all guns blazing, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant were forced to backpedal early on in their own backyard.

Bengaluru FC’s setup, designed by head coach Gerard Zaragoza, featured a central overload with wide outlets. Ryan Williams and Roshan Singh Naorem operated on the flanks, while Sunil Chhetri and Edgar Méndez played more centrally.

Mohun Bagan's tifo in the ISL Final (Photo credit: FSDL)

With Roshan pushing higher into midfield during the build-up, BFC operated with a de facto back three of Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, and Namgyal Bhutia. The midfield double pivot of Pedro Martín Capó and Suresh Singh Wangjam was supported by Alberto Noguera in the No. 10 role.

Despite Bengaluru’s dominance, they nearly conceded in the 8th minute when Jamie Maclaren’s shot was parried into Jason Cummings’ path by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu—only for a miskick to save BFC.

Mohun Bagan struggled to contain the early Bengaluru pressure. Roshan’s surging runs upfield forced Manvir Singh to drop deeper, leaving the right flank of Mohun Bagan’s attack underutilized.

Still, the game saw sparks of individual brilliance: Liston Colaco left Bheke in his wake, Anirudh Thapa pulled off a cheeky nutmeg, and Maclaren made dangerous runs that weren’t picked out. Meanwhile, Ryan Williams vs Subhasish Bose shaped into a fascinating one-on-one duel.

Bengaluru’s structure allowed them to swing the ball from side to side, with the intent of feeding crosses or cutbacks. They managed to reach the by-line frequently but found Mohun Bagan’s defense well-prepared. Out of 15 crosses attempted in the first half, only four posed a real threat.

Mohun Bagan’s offensive efforts were limited to isolated flank runs by Liston or Ashish Rai, and Maclaren’s smart movement behind the defensive line, which his teammates repeatedly failed to spot.

Eventually, something had to give. A blend of brilliance and bad luck led to Bengaluru’s opening goal.

Bengaluru FC Players celebrating their opener (Photo credit: FSDL)

Ryan Williams was released yet again on the right. Subhasish kept him wide, forcing a cross meant for Méndez. Hector Yuste’s attempted clearance sliced the ball over Vishal Kaith and into the net. Call it Bengaluru’s persistence or Mohun Bagan’s misfortune—either way, it was 1-0 to BFC.

Tactical changes and the equalizers

Soon after, injuries and tactical switches followed. Fanai replaced Bhutia for BFC, while Mohun Bagan brought on Ashique Kuruniyan and Sahal Abdul Samad for Thapa and Liston.

Fanai slotted into midfield while Suresh dropped to right-back—a move that would haunt BFC.

Ashique stretched the play on the left, while Cummings operated in the half-spaces. A poor switch from Ashish Rai was recovered by Suresh, but he lost the second ball to Cummings. The Aussie set up Maclaren, who was brought down, and converted the resulting penalty himself.

It was only the third successful pass from Cummings to Maclaren all game. But it came when it mattered most.

Two key dynamics shifted the tide: Bengaluru were visibly fatigued after a high-octane first half, while Mohun Bagan, boosted by squad depth, upped their tempo.

BFC's deep block only encouraged Mohun Bagan to press harder. Despite missing a few clear chances, the Mariners looked the likelier side to win in regulation time.

Zaragoza urged his men to be brave going into extra time. But the tide had already turned.

Inevitable Maclaren and Mohun Bagan

Extra-time began with the same energy as full-time ended—Bagan in complete control. Their ball movement, speed of transition, and positional play outmatched a tiring Bengaluru side.

Eventually, the breakthrough came. Greg Stewart’s ball to Jamie Maclaren was partially intercepted by Sana Singh but only redirected slightly. Maclaren, alert as ever, capitalized and buried the chance without hesitation.

Mohun Bagan after winning the title (Photo credit: FSDL)

Bengaluru FC tried to rally late on but lacked rhythm and precision. They were forced wide time and again, where Mohun Bagan dominated duels. Their only real opportunity—Roshan’s cross after finally finding space—was mistimed and curled out of play.

That summed it up.

With that, time ran out. Mohun Bagan Super Giant were crowned champions, yet again. A record-breaking, record-setting season capped by a dominant finale.

The most lethal team of all had, quite fittingly, won it all.