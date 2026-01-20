Mohun Bagan turns to CAS over long-running Anwar Ali transfer dispute

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the long-running Anwar Ali's Transfer Saga with East Bengal and Delhi SC.

Bagan decided to move to the Swiss court after a delay from AIFF's Player Status Committee (PSC) in the re-hearing of this matter, which was scheduled for January 12.

According to multiple reports, Bagan has appealed to CAS, stating, “At this moment, requesting CAS to hear the case directly as we do not have any interest in the AIFF mechanism.”

“The present appeal is being filed against a decision of the AIFF Appeals Committee (“Appeals Committee”) issued on 20 December 2025, and which was notified to the Appellant on 26 December 2025 (“Appealed Decision”) [Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2],” The club wrote in its appeal.

This whole drama was started in July 2024, when Anwar Ali made a unilateral contract termination with Mohun Bagan to sign with their rival club, East Bengal.

But, MBSG claimed that the player was still under contract and the parties approached the AIFF's PSC for a resolution, which deemed the termination of the loan was done 'without a just cause'.

Hence, the PSC ruled a four-month suspension for Indian footballer Anwar Ali, while East Bengal Football Club and Delhi Football Club were banned from registering any new players for the next two windows in September 2024.

But after a lot of delays in the Delhi court hearing, the PSC was asked to hold fresh hearings, but they haven't started them yet, forcing Mohun Bagan to take action.