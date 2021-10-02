Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Durand Cup Final - Match Preview, what to expect, broadcast details and more

The stage is set as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, as Indian fans await the grand finale of the 130th Durand Cup, which is to be played between Indian Super League side FC Goa and I-League side Mohammedan SC. A total of 44000 tickets were allowed to be sold by the Army.

Both Mohammedan SC and FC Goa have had an impressive Durand Cup campaign. The Black Panthers won two of their group stage games against Indian Air Force and Central Reserve Police Force and lost against FC Bengaluru United. In the quarter-finals, the Kolkata giants sneaked past Gokulam Kerala FC courtesy of a goal from former Gokulam man Marcus Joseph. They again faced FC Bengaluru United in the semi-finals and settled the accounts by defeating the I-League second division side by 4-2 in extra time.

The Gaurs on the other hand remain unbeaten so far in the Durand Cup. They had thrashed each and every opponent in their campaign, till they faced Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals, a team which was in a good run. FC Goa won the semi-finals on sudden death in the penalty shootouts against Bengaluru FC after the score in the regulation time remained was all square at 2-2.

Both FC Goa and Mohammedan SC have shown class in the Durand Cup. The fans have witnessed impressive football from the likes of Muhammed Nemil Vailiyattil, Devendra Murgaonkar, Faisal Ali, Nikola Stojanovic, and others.

The Gaurs though sneaked into their maiden Durand Cup finals after a narrow 7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC (BFC). They have remained unbeaten in this tournament so far. However, FC Goa will miss important players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins, and Sertion Fernandez who are all on India duty. Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar will be the key.

Murgaokar is also in the race with Mohamedan's Marcus Joseph with both being the top goal scorers in this tournament, with 5 goals each and the final game to go.

Ahead of the match, FC Goa Coach, Juan Ferrando Fenoll said, "I am happy because we are playing the final of this tournament but for me, it is a good opportunity and good experience because we know the players we emphasize on and when we play these games, surely the mentality is more aggressive than a typical friendly game. And also we hope to play good game against a good club here in Kolkata. And of course, we hope to do the best tomorrow like our dream is to win the game and win the trophy for our supporters."



Mohammedan Sporting train ahead of the Durand Cup final. (Image Source: Durand Cup Media Team)

The Black Panthers' Head Coach, Andrey Chernyshov shared his thoughts ahead of the final clash stating, "Tomorrow is a big game, we will play against one of the best teams in India. This is good. I hope for the supporters, it will be a very nice evening and a nice game. We respect this team but we are not afraid because we know how we are strong. We had a hard way to come to the finals but we are now in the finals, and now we have only one target- to win this match."Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa



It's the day when Indian football fans unite for a cup final, will we see an old champion take the center stage again, or will the Gaurs pip the Black Panthers to win the Durand Cup for the first time.

Where will the Duran Cup 2021 final play?

Venue - Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

What time does the Durand Cup 2021 final start?

Time - 6:00pm IST.

Where will the Durand Cup 2021 final be telecasted?

The match will be broadcasted on the tv channels Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD and will be streamed on the Addatimes portal.