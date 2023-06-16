MLA Sreenijan set to be removed as President of District Sports Council

In a surprising turn of events, MLA Sreenijan is set be ousted from his position as the President of the District Sports Council following the decision of the CPM district secretariat meeting. This decision comes in the wake of a recent incident involving the locking of the Panampilly Ground gate during Kerala Blasters U-17 trials.

The controversy erupted when MLA Sreenijan allegedly ordered the closure of the gate, thereby halting the ongoing trials for the Kerala Blasters U-17 team.

The incident left young aspiring footballers from all corners of Kerala, including those who had traveled great distances, stranded outside the premises.

According to Sreenijan, the football club owed outstanding rent for utilizing the ground. The sports council, which oversees the Panampilly Ground, has countered MLA Sreenijan's claims, asserting that the Kerala Blasters have already cleared all their dues until April.

The incident drew widespread criticism from sports enthusiasts, players, and the general public alike, as it was seen as a disruption to the fair selection process. The incident involving Sreenijan's interference in the Kerala Blasters U-17 trials has sparked a broader discussion on the role of politicians in sports administration.

Calls for greater independence and professionalism in sports management have grown louder, emphasizing the need to shield sporting bodies from political influence.With the removal of MLA Sreenijan from the post of President, the District Sports Council will now undergo a transitional phase.