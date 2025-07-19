Minerva Academy crowned U14 Champions at Gothia Cup

Punjab-based Minerva Academy FC lifted the Boys U14 title at the Gothia Cup, widely regarded as the World Youth Cup, after a commanding 4–0 victory over Argentina’s CEF 18 Tucumán in the final held at the iconic SKF Arena.

The Mohali club made history once again - two years after winning the U13 title in 2023 - becoming the first Indian club to win two age-group titles at this prestigious global tournament.

Played in front of a raucous crowd, the final began with both teams testing each other early. But it was Minerva who broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a powerful long-range strike that slipped past the Argentine goalkeeper. The Indian side grew stronger as the match progressed, eventually netting three more goals in quick succession in the second half through Rhythm, Yohenba, Raj, and Denamoni, sealing the emphatic win.

“It feels amazing to be the best in such a big tournament,” said Konthoujam Yohenba Singh, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final. “We gave it our all and stuck to the plan—everyone gave 100%, and that made the difference.”

Minerva’s road to the title was nothing short of spectacular. They topped Group 12 after defeating three Swedish teams - LB07, Skoftebyns IF, and Stensatra IF - and advanced smoothly into the knockout stages. In the semifinal, they overcame Sweden’s Syrianska IF 2–0, with goals from Rhythm and Chetan T.Minerva Academy Crowned U14 Champions at Gothia 'World Youth' Cup in Sweden

Over the course of the tournament, Minerva played 9-a-side matches (the format for Boys U14B), scoring more than 50 goals and conceding only two - a record that underlines their dominance.

The 2025 edition of the Gothia Cup, organized annually by BK Häcken, was its silver jubilee, and saw a record-breaking 1,920 teams from 80 countries compete across age groups. In the Boys 14B category alone, 67 teams from 10 nations battled it out across 16 groups.

“This tournament was a great test of our teamwork and skill,” added Yohenba. “To win it undefeated and bring pride to India is a dream come true.”

With this triumph, Minerva Academy further cements its reputation as a rising force in grassroots football development, showcasing the growing strength of Indian football on the global stage.