Minerva Academy thrash Liverpool 6-0 to reach MIC Cup 2026 quarter-finals 

Minerva Academy produced one of the most significant results in Indian youth football history with a commanding 6-0 victory over Liverpool U15 in the Round of 16 at the MIC Cup 2026 in Spain.

The Punjab-based academy delivered a dominant performance against one of Europe’s most established youth systems, securing a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious Under-15 tournament.

The Indian side took control early in the match. Md Azam Khan opened the scoring in the second minute before Lisham Amarson Singh doubled the lead in the 11th minute. Wahengbam Raj Singh then struck twice in quick succession to put Minerva firmly in command before halftime.

Minerva maintained their intensity after the break, with Azam Khan adding his second goal to make it 5-0. Raj Singh completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Minerva’s high pressing, structured gameplay and efficient finishing proved too strong for Liverpool, who struggled to find rhythm throughout the contest. The Indian side displayed composure and cohesion, reflecting a well-developed system at the grassroots level.

The MIC Cup, held annually in Spain, is regarded as one of the top youth tournaments globally, featuring elite academies from clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. Several top players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, have previously participated in the competition.

Minerva’s success builds on their strong 2025 campaign, where the same core group won the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup and Norway Cup at the Under-14 level. Their latest result reinforces the progress being made in Indian youth development.

Minerva Academy will next face UE Figueres in the quarter-finals.