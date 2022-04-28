Mesut Ozil calls out alleged human rights abuse in India

Turkish star and Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Ozil has come down heavily on the alleged violence against Muslims in India. In a tweet directed at the country, he called out the 'world's largest democracy' for not condemning the violence during the ongoing Eid celebrations.

His tweet read" "Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence."

Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India🤲🏼🇮🇳🕌Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022

Ozil is known for actively calling out human rights abuse and has previously done so for the Uighur Muslims in China. His outspoken statements have been reacted to heavily with several public calls to drop him from the German national team and his former club team Arsenal.

But Ozil has never backed down.

Earlier this month, he had urged his followers to pray for world peace. "Let's keep praying for peace in the world – not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and all other places in the world where people are suffering from war #StopWAR #JummaMubarak #M1Ö," he had tweeted.



