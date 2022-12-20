Messi's World cup trophy post becomes the most-liked picture in Instagram history

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi's post with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy became the most liked picture in Instagram history, on Tuesday. The footballer's post had over 57 million likes at the time of publishing this article.



"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it," Messi had captioned the post in Spanish.

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it," he added in the post which was posted a day ago.









Messi overtook the World Record Egg which has accumulated 56,217,489 likes since being posted almost four years back in 2019.

Lionel Messi had, on Sunday, lead Argentina to their first-ever FIFA World Cup title in over 36 years. The 35-year-old scored twice in the regulation time in the final before also scoring the first goal for the South American nation in the penalty shootout.