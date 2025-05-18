Messi’s Kerala visit in jeopardy amid alleged fraud and sponsor funding collapse

Hopes of seeing Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team play in Kerala have dimmed amid a deepening controversy involving alleged financial fraud, failed sponsorships, and political backlash.

The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) has filed a formal complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that a faction within its organization collected large sums from jewellers under false pretenses linked to Messi's visit, as per Asianet News.

According to the complaint, the faction misled the government and business community by claiming it would fund the Argentine team’s travel through an app-based campaign during the Grand Kerala Consumer Festival.

The app, named Olopo, allegedly charged a ₹10,000 membership fee, raising crores from gold traders under the promise of bringing Messi to Kerala. The group also reportedly pledged 17.5 kg of gold as a giveaway, adding to suspicions of large-scale embezzlement.

Government and Minister distance themselves from the deal

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has clarified that the state government had no direct financial involvement in bringing Messi and the Argentine squad to Kerala, citing a lack of available funds. “If we had the resources, we would have brought them ourselves. But the government’s role was limited to approvals and facilitation,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the initiative was driven by private sponsors. The first sponsor reportedly failed to secure Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clearance, and the second, Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, submitted a proposal, receiving approvals from both the Union Sports Ministry and RBI.

However, this sponsor has not yet fulfilled the financial commitment, leading to further uncertainty.

₹100 Crore deal falls apart

Originally, an advance payment of ₹30 crore was expected to be made to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) three months ago, but the payment never materialized. With the full cost of the visit estimated at around ₹100 crore, the delay led the AFA to withdraw its commitment.

The AFA has now confirmed that Argentina will instead play international friendlies in China, Angola, and Qatar during October and November 2025.

Despite the announcement, Minister Abdurahiman remains publicly hopeful, stating that the sponsor has not withdrawn formally. “There’s no reason to panic yet. If the situation doesn’t improve by next week, we will review our position,” he said, reiterating that the state government is prepared to ensure full security for the Argentine team if they do arrive.

Mixed messages fuel confusion

While the Sports Minister assures the public that "there is no need to worry," conflicting reports suggest otherwise, including the AFA’s finalized tour schedule. The lack of official confirmation from the sponsor, combined with fraud allegations involving the gold trading sector, has led to widespread skepticism about the event's viability.

With public interest running high and international headlines looming, the controversy underscores the risks of overpromising without transparent funding and raises serious questions about accountability in event sponsorships involving global sports icons.