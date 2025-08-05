Messi's Kerala trip cancelled after Argentina "breaches contract"

Football legend Lionel Messi's much awaited trip to Kerala has been cancelled after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) allegedly breached the contract signed with the state government.

While the Argentine team is willing to visit the state for an exhibition match in March 2026, the Kerala government has reportedly declined it.

"What we agreed for was a match here in 2025. But in a recent communication, the AFA has breached the agreement," S Abdurahiman, Kerala's sports minister, said as per The New Indian Express.

The minister alleged that this breach in contract happened after the required funds for the visit was transferred.

"If we face any financial loss in this deal, they (AFA) will be liable to give a compensation," the minister said.

This development comes after months of uncertainty of whether the proposed visit of the Argentina football team would happen.

Abdurahiman had declared in November last year that Messi and Co would be visiting the state for two friendly matches in October 2025. But reports emerged in May earlier this year, of Argentina having committed the October window to play friendly matches in China.

While it did raise eyebrows, the minister had confirmed in June that the proposal will go ahead as planned.

Argentina Football Association's proposal to play in March 2026 did not go well with the sponsors for the event, putting a full-stop on the speculations once and for all.