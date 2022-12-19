Messi was born in Assam claims Congress MP in a tweet

A member of parliament (MP) from the Indian National Congress claimed that the football legend Lionel Messi was born in Assam. MP Abdul Khaleque made this outlandish statement via a tweet after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup against France on Sunday.

"Congratulations from the core of our heart. We are proud of your Assam connection," the MP from Barpeta, Assam wrote in his now deleted tweet.

When a netizen enquired about what the Assam connection was, Khaleque replied, "Yes, he was born in Assam."

Messi is from Assam and Lovlina Borgohain is from Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/c07A0Pye4k — Badminton Fan Page (Aakash Joshi) (@page_aakash) December 19, 2022





Lionel Messi, on Sunday, led Argentina to the World Cup title for the first time in 36 years. The 35-year-old scored a brace in the regulation time before also scoring in the penalty shoot out.

Abdul Khaleque was in the spotlight for raising the concerns of Indian karatekas during a parliament session last week. The 51-year-old had then spoken about how Karate as a sport is ignored by the Indian government.









"Indian athletes who win medals are praised by the government and Indian Prime Minister, which is a good thing. But there is a sport - Karate, which is even included in the Olympics, but they are not recognised even by the Sports Minister let alone the Prime Minister," Khaleque had said in the Parliament.