Rs 70 Crore allocated to renovate Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of Messi’s visit

India is gearing up for a football spectacle as Lionel Messi returns after 14 years, leading the Argentina national team for a friendly in Kochi, Kerala on November 17.

Ahead of the match, approximately Rs 70 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS), which will host the exhibition fixture. Reporter Broadcasting Company, the official organizer of the event, is responsible for covering the renovation costs.

The stadium upgrade aims to meet international standards, improving both playing conditions and fan experience. Renovation plans include the addition of VVIP lounges, hospitality boxes, and an expanded crowd capacity, while ensuring smooth entry and exit for spectators.

Reporter TV, sponsors of the Argentina team for the Kerala fixture, are overseeing the renovation. Managing Director Anto Augustine confirmed that renovation work has already begun, with coordination involving the Kerala Chief Minister’s office and special planning committees.

Augustine emphasized that the stadium’s transformation into a world-class sporting venue is a top priority, given the expected surge of fans for Messi’s appearance.

Originally used for international cricket and later hosting Indian Super League (ISL) matches, JNS has previously seen packed crowds for Kerala Blasters FC games, creating an electric atmosphere. The arrival of Messi is expected to elevate the excitement manifold, prompting structural upgrades to accommodate the anticipated influx.

Messi’s India visit will extend beyond Kochi, with mid-December plans involving multiple major cities and a series of events, marking a historic engagement for Indian football fans.

The Kochi friendly, however, remains the highlight of his first phase in India, setting the stage for the superstar’s nationwide itinerary.