Manolo Marquez quits as India football head coach

Embattled India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a "mutual agreement" with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which was under pressure to fix accountability for the recent downward spiral of the national team.

The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting earlier in the day agreed to relieve the 56-year-old Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.

🚨#News | Manolo Marquez and the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) part ways.



The move was approved in the executive committee meeting on Wednesday.#football #aiff @bridge_football pic.twitter.com/4nMsWzPrfs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 2, 2025

"The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach," AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.

After India went down by a solitary goal to Hong Kong on the 10th of June, the calls for Manolo's exit only grew louder.

Under his stewardship, the senior national men's squad managed to win just one game and suffered three losses.

The AIFF did mention that a hunt for the new coach will now begin.