Manolo Márquez to continue as FC Goa Head Coach

FC Goa have confirmed that Manolo Márquez will return as head coach for the 2025–26 season, marking a third consecutive year with the Spanish tactician at the helm. The decision signals continuity and ambition as the Gaurs prepare for another campaign in the Indian Super League (ISL) and their upcoming continental debut in the AFC Champions League 2.

Márquez, who joined FC Goa in 2023, has already overseen two highly successful seasons. Under his leadership, the team reached back-to-back ISL semi-finals and lifted the Kalinga Super Cup. His third year will begin with a crucial preliminary clash in AFC Champions League 2 against Al-Seeb Club of Oman at the Fatorda Stadium on August 13.

“It was clear for me that if I were to continue in India, it had to be with FC Goa,” Márquez said. “The level of organisation here is rare in Indian football. I was very happy during the previous two seasons, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Since taking over, Márquez has managed 62 matches in charge of the Gaurs, making him the longest-serving head coach in the club’s history.

FC Goa’s CEO Ravi Puskur described the extension as an easy decision:

“When the opportunity arose to bring Manolo back, it was one of the most straightforward calls we’ve had to make. He delivers results, develops players, and builds identity—everything we stand for.”

Márquez has also earned a reputation for nurturing young Indian talent, with several players under his watch going on to earn national acclaim. His ability to blend tactical discipline with player development has been central to the club’s resurgence.

“In a league where continuity is rare, Manolo represents it,” Puskur added. “His clarity of purpose, sincerity, and belief in doing things the right way made this decision an easy one.”

Despite the departure of some key players in the off-season, Márquez remains optimistic:

“We’ve retained close to 20 players—a rare number in today’s game. That gives us a head start. The goal is to compete hard and make our fans proud again.”

Márquez also acknowledged the unique challenge of preparing for an international fixture without a full pre-season:

“Normally, we’d have six to eight weeks of training. This year is different—but it's a great problem to have. The AFC match is huge, and we’re preparing to go in with our best foot forward.”

The club has also restructured its coaching staff. Spaniards Marc Gamon and David Ramos join as goalkeeping coach and strength & conditioning coach, respectively. Gamon has previously worked with Márquez at both Hyderabad FC and the Indian national team, while Ramos brings experience from stints in Spain and China. Assistant coaches Benito Montalvo and Gouramangi Singh Moirangthem continue in their roles.