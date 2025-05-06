Manolo Marquez might resign as Indian men's football head coach: Reports

The Indian men's football team head coach Manolo Marquez might vacate from the role next month.

Though the All India Football Federation has maintained that Marquez has yet not spoken to them about stepping down, multiple reports indicate that the coach could well be on his way out as early as after the AFC Asian Cup Qualification Third Round match against Hong Kong on 10 June, 2025.

This development comes just days after Marquez led FC Goa to the 2025 Super Cup, becoming only the first club to win the title twice.

The 56-year-old Marquez was named the Indian national coach last year after the unceremonious exit of Igor Stimac. The Spaniard continued in a dual role for the 2024-25 season, heading both the national team and FC Goa.

Marquez's contract with FC Goa is slated to end on 31 May, 2025 and he was expected to solely coach the Indian men's national team from then.

But with FC Goa now having secured a spot at the AFC Champions League Two preliminary rounds, reports suggest that Marquez will sign an extension and ditch the All India Football Federation in favour of the club.

Marquez is reported to have been unhappy with the way AIFF functions and the players as well.

He had lashed out at the Indian team after they played out a goalless draw against Bangladesh in March earlier this year.

"I am very angry, disappointed with everyone. I do not have words for this poor performance," Marquez had then said.

"Liston was a positive on the left side but it was not enough. This is not enough. Maybe this is the reality of Indian football," he added.

Marquez has coached the Indian team in six matches so far, losing just one out of them.

Khalid Jamil to take over U-23 team

Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil – the head coach of Jamshedpur FC – is in contention to take over as the coach of the Indian men's U-23 team.

As per reports, Jamil has been offered the spot keeping in mind the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi Nagoya, Japan which will feature U-23 football. He is yet to arrive at a decision.

The 48-year-old Jamil had a splendid season, leading Jamshedpur FC to the semi-finals in the 2024-25 Indian Super League. He also led the club to the final of the 2025 Super Cup, losing out the title to FC Goa.

Jamil was also named AIFF Coach of the Year recently.