Manolo Marquez finishes time at Hyderabad FC with a red card

Manolo Marquez was given a red card during the AFC Cup playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday. The Nizams' head coach was given his marching orders right at the end of regulation time.

Both the teams were compelled to go into extra time after strikes from Dimitri Petratos from ATKMB and Joel Chianese from Hyderabad balanced the score at 1-1. It was at the end of the regular 90 minutes when Hyderabad winger was supposedly brought down inside the Mariners' box, invoking penalty shouts from the players and staff alike.

When the referee did not give in to the shouts, an animated Manolo could be seen arguing with the officials regarding the decision. This prompted the referee to show the Spaniard a red card. Even after being given his marching orders, Marquez was initially refusing to leave the pitch.

Ultimately, he did go up the stands of the EMS Stadium and sat down to watch his Hyderabad team for the final time as their head coach. The 2021-22 ISL winning coach was also seen taking pictures with fans.

Back in March, Hyderabad FC had announced that Manolo would be parting ways with the club at the end of the 2022-23 season, after the Hero Super Cup and the continental playoffs. Marquez is set to join ISL outfit FC Goa ahead of the 2023-24 season.

