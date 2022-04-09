Manisha strike helps India beat Jordan in football friendly

The Indian women's football team earned its second straight victory in Jordan, beating the host 1-0 in a friendly after a strike by forward Manisha Kalyan here. Manisha netted the game's only goal in the second half (48th minute) on Friday night to help India get its second victory on the trot at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

Earlier this week, India had defeated Egypt by the same margin at the same venue. Both the sides looked to get on the front foot from the start, creating chances near the opposition area.

India got the first corner of the match, which was sent in by Ratanbala Devi, and was headed goalwards by Manisha. However, the chance was cleared and Jordan set on their own attack at the other end. India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, however, was up to the task as she made the save, keeping the scores level. Chauhan was again called into action a few minutes later, when she calmly collected a shot off a Jordan free-kick.

As the game progressed, the India started gaining more control in the middle. A couple of efforts by Anju Tamang and Manisha to open up the opposition defence were thwarted around the half-hour mark. With around five minutes of regulation time left in the first half, Manisha went on one of her mazy runs, eventually earning a free-kick in a dangerous position.

However, the effort by defender Dalima Chhibber went over the crossbar. India earned another free-kick, this time, a little closer to the box, with just seconds left on the clock for the first half. Manisha tried her luck, but her attempted curler went inches wide.