Football: Manisha Kalyan signs with Peruvian club Alianza Lima Femenino

India's ace striker Manisha Kalyan has signed with Alianza Lima Femenino, a Peruvian football team, the club announced on Thursday.

"Alianza Lima Women’s team announces the signing of Manisha Kalyan, an Indian midfielder who will bolster the team’s attack. The player comes from PAOK FC in Greece, where she competed at the highest level of European football," said the four-time Peruvian champion club in an official statement.

Alianza Lima Femenino will mark the third foreign club in Manisha's career. She had become the first Indian to feature in the UEFA Women's Champions League after she signed for Apollon Ladies FC in 2022.

She then played for Greek's PAOK FC in 2024.

Manisha has been an impactful goal scorer for both the teams, scoring 14 times in 36 appearances for Apollon and eight times in 23 appearances for PAOK.

"I feel very happy to be here. I have followed the team and I love their style of play. I'm very excited about this new challenge. My focus is on always giving 100%, winning every game and contributing to the team achieving its goals," Manisha said after the signing.

Manisha had started her career in India playing for Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala before moving abroad for better opportunities.

She continues to be a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian women's football team, which will play the AFC Women's Asian Cup later this year.