Manchester United: Mason Greenwood arrested over sexual abuse

English Premier League outfits, Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greater Manchester Police accepted ina statement, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."



"An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assaults. He remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing," the statement adds.

Just after the statement from the Police, United have announced that Greenwood will not play or train until further notice.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," the Manchester United statement reads.

Earlier in the morning, the club issued another statement in response to allegations posted on Instagram through images and audios.

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone any kind of violence of any kind," the statement reads.







