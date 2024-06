Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric hails Sunil Chhetri as 'legend of the game'

Ballon d'Or winner midfielder and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric hailed Indian captain Sunil Chhetri as 'legend of the game' before his final game against Kuwait on Thursday in Kolkata.

Last month, Sunil Chhetri announced that he will play his last game against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Croatia captain and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric hailed India skipper Sunil Chhetri, who is set to bring curtains to his stellar career with a match against Kuwait here on Thursday, as a ‘legend of the game’ while urging his teammates to make his final game ‘unforgettable’.

In a video message shared by the Indian team’s coach Igor Stimac, Modric said, “Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team.”

We will do everything in our power to make our country and our captain proud

“Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable,” said Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner," he added.



“Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia,” said Modric who finished runner-up in the 2018 World Cup and grabbed the bronze medal in 2022.

Stimac thanked Modric for the warm gesture.

“Thank you, Luka. We will do everything in our power to make our country and our captain proud," said Stimac in his tweet.



With 94 goals so far, the 39-year-old Chhetri is set to retire as the fourth highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).