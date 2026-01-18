Blue Tigresses fall 0–2 to FC Metalist 1925 in first Türkiye friendly

The Indian senior women’s football team began their Türkiye tour with a 0–2 defeat against Ukrainian club FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the Emirhan Sport Center in Manavgat on Sunday, January 18. The friendly marked the Blue Tigresses’ first preparatory outing ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India matched the 10-time Ukrainian Women’s Top League champions for long spells before conceding twice in the second half. Senior Ukraine internationals Lydia Zaborovets and Lesia Olkhova scored in the 60th minute and stoppage time respectively to seal the result.

India started on the front foot, using the width provided by Rimpa Haldar and Jasoda Munda, but Metalist’s defence handled the early deliveries comfortably. The Ukrainian side tested India from range during the opening quarter, though goalkeeper and captain Elangbam Panthoi Chanu dealt confidently with efforts from outside the box.

Panthoi was called into action more frequently as the first half progressed, producing key saves to deny headers and close-range attempts, ensuring the teams went into the break level. India registered their first shot on target early in the second half through Shilky Devi Hemam, though it failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark when Metalist were awarded a penalty following a handball, with Zaborovets converting despite Panthoi diving the correct way. India responded by pressing higher up the pitch and introducing attacking reinforcements, which led to their most productive spell of the match.

Late push falls short as Ukraine seal result

India created multiple chances in the closing stages, including long-range efforts from Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam and Karishma Shirvoikar, but were denied by strong goalkeeping. Their best opportunity came five minutes from time when Karishma’s powerful strike from distance was tipped over.

Metalist eventually added a second goal in injury time, as Olkhova finished from close range following a set-piece. The Blue Tigresses will next face Swiss clubs FC Zürich Frauen on January 21 and FC Schlieren on January 24 as they continue preparations for the continental showpiece.