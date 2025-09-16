A month on, Lords’ FA Kochi yet to clear Karthika’s dues despite AIFF ban

It has been a month since the All India Football Federation (AIFF) imposed a player registration ban on Lords’ FA Kochi, yet the club has still not cleared the dues owed to midfielder Karthika Angamuthu.

The dispute, which began with a formal complaint filed by Karthika Angamuthu before the AIFF Player Status Committee, centered on unpaid financial obligations. Despite multiple reminders and an official sanction dated 5th August 2025, the club has failed to comply with directives, leaving the case unresolved.

The AIFF’s action was clear: until the dues were settled, Lords’ FA Kochi would be prohibited from registering any new players. According to Article 31 of AIFF Regulations, the ban could be lifted immediately upon payment. But with weeks gone by and no sign of resolution, questions are now being raised about the club’s management and its commitment to accountability.

The delay has drawn wider attention because Karthika Angamuthu is not only an experienced domestic player but also a senior India women’s national team midfielder from Tamil Nadu. She currently represents East Bengal FC in the Indian Women’s League and has made multiple appearances for the national side. Her profile in Indian football has placed further spotlight on the case.

The Bridge did reach out to Lords’ FA Kochi for a comment, but they were unavailable over the phone.

AIFF officials, meanwhile, have stood firm on their position, emphasizing that the integrity of Indian football depends on enforcing regulations without exceptions. The federation has reiterated that the rules are very clear: compliance with financial obligations is not optional.

As the ban stretches into its second month, Lords’ FA Kochi finds itself at a crossroads. Clearing the dues would not only resolve the dispute but also restore the club’s ability to strengthen its squad. Until then, the message from AIFF remains unchanged: accountability must come before ambition.