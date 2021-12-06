Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Updates Scores and Results
All live updates from Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
In the 20th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the GMC Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 6 Dec 2021 2:48 PM GMT
Yellow card again
44' Roy Krishnan receives a yellow card for a flying try to head the ball but smashes Hartley instead of meeting the ball.
JFC 1-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:46 PM GMT
Forced Change for JFC
43' Len is replaced by Boris. A forced change indeed.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:44 PM GMT
Goal line save
42' Roy Krishna shoots a powerful shot but Eli Sabia saves his team with a goal-line clearance. Bad keeping from Rehenesh.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:43 PM GMT
41' Len limping, receiving treatment on the sideline now.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:40 PM GMT
38' ATKMB pressuring for the equaliser.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:39 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!!!!!!
36' Len Doungel gets ample space and shoots with a powerful blow. No chance for Amrinder.
JFC 1-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:37 PM GMT
Manvir!!!
35' ATKMB playing in the JFC half now, applying pressure. Manvir shoots with a chance but is way above the target.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:35 PM GMT
Stewart getting close
33' Greg Stewart with a powerful shot from just outside the box but Amrinder is equal to the challenge
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:33 PM GMT
31' JFC going into attack through the right-wing but the ball goes out for a goal kick.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 6 Dec 2021 2:32 PM GMT
Drink Breaks
30' First Drink breaks of the game.
JFC 0-0 ATKMB
#JFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball