Football

ISL LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Score, Updates, and Blog

Live update from the ISL match between Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur

LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Score, Updates, and Blog
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-20T22:03:47+05:30

Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC tonight in what promises to be a terrific encounter from the Indian Super League. Follow for all live updates from the match.

Live Updates

  • 20 Feb 2022 4:33 PM GMT



  • 20 Feb 2022 4:04 PM GMT

    FULL TIME

    Here goes the final whistle and Jamshedpur have grabbed all three points and moved to the second position. Owen Coyle's team had a magical first half and scored three which could have been more. Then they struck early in the second half and got a four-goal lead. Valskis pulled one back for Chennaiyin but Jamshedpur successfully managed the last few minutes and registered an emphatic victory. However, they suffered quite a few injuries in the match.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    90+3' Germanpreet tries a curler with his left foot but Rahensh was ready to save it.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    90' 5 minutes have been added.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    90' Chennaiyin stiched a good move and Murzaev crosses one for Valskis who couldn't get his header on target.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT

    89' Suhail Pasha has been brought in place of Rahim Ali.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    88' Ishan Pandita hustles in the box and gets his effort on target but it lacjked pace to trouble Debjit.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:46 PM GMT

    86' Thapa gets the ball and tries  a shot. His shot was on target but Rehenseh was well positioned to save it.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    85' Germanpreet takes a shot but it was wide of target.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

  • 20 Feb 2022 3:44 PM GMT

    83' Now Ritwik is down but it looks like a cramp.


    Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC

ISL ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC Chennaiyin FC 
