Football
ISL LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Score, Updates, and Blog
Live update from the ISL match between Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur
Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC tonight in what promises to be a terrific encounter from the Indian Super League. Follow for all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 20 Feb 2022 4:04 PM GMT
FULL TIME
Here goes the final whistle and Jamshedpur have grabbed all three points and moved to the second position. Owen Coyle's team had a magical first half and scored three which could have been more. Then they struck early in the second half and got a four-goal lead. Valskis pulled one back for Chennaiyin but Jamshedpur successfully managed the last few minutes and registered an emphatic victory. However, they suffered quite a few injuries in the match.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90+3' Germanpreet tries a curler with his left foot but Rahensh was ready to save it.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
90' 5 minutes have been added.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
90' Chennaiyin stiched a good move and Murzaev crosses one for Valskis who couldn't get his header on target.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
89' Suhail Pasha has been brought in place of Rahim Ali.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
88' Ishan Pandita hustles in the box and gets his effort on target but it lacjked pace to trouble Debjit.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:46 PM GMT
86' Thapa gets the ball and tries a shot. His shot was on target but Rehenseh was well positioned to save it.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
85' Germanpreet takes a shot but it was wide of target.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
- 20 Feb 2022 3:44 PM GMT
83' Now Ritwik is down but it looks like a cramp.
Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC
