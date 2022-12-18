Lionel Messi breaks record for most matches in FIFA World Cup history

Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup career ended on the most perfect of notes as he led Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986, as defending champions France were beaten on penalties after a 3-3 scoreline in the final on Sunday night.

The final was Messi's 26th match in World Cup history, a new record for most WC matches played. Germany's Lothar Matthaus had held this record since the 1990s.

Messi made his first appearance in the 2006 World Cup, in a team which had the likes of Juan Roman Riquelme and Hernan Crespo. He was the main figure in all of Argentina's World Cup campaigns since then, even as his supporting cast kept on changing.

In 2022, it was a team of youngsters led by the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and Christian Romero which rallied around the 35-year-old Messi to give him a perfect send-off.

Players with most games in World Cup history

26 - Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22)

25 - Lothar Matthaus, Germany (1982-98)

24 - Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14)

23 - Paolo Maldini, Italy (1990-2002)

22 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2006-22)

21 - Uwe Seeler, West Germany (1958-70)

21 - Wladyslaw Zmuda, Poland (1974-86)

21 - Diego Maradona, Argentina (1982-94)

20 - Grzegorz Lato, Poland (1974-82)

20 - Cafu, Brazil (1994-2006)

20 - Philipp Lahm, Germany (2006-14)

20 - Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2006-14)

20 - Javier Mascherano, Argentina (2006-18)

20 - Hugo Lloris, France (2010-22)