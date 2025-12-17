Opinion: Cricket, Bollywood prevail while Sunil Chhetri takes backseat at Messi's GOAT Tour

Messi came, saw two different sides of Indian hospitality, Messi conquered… Well maybe just about!

Even as domestic football in India is going through its bleakest period in decades, Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi offered a glimpse of the fandom that the sport, and some of its biggest stars still enjoy in the country.

Messi visits Kolkata, again

The global football icon, hailed by many as the greatest player of all time, landed at the Netaji Subhash International Airport in Kolkata in the early hours of 13th December. It was his second trip to the City of Joy, having played an international match against Venezuela way back in 2010, which was also his first for his country as captain.

And Kolkata didn’t disappoint, at least not at first. He unveiled a 70-ft statue of himself, something that has since found mention in global football pages for resembling the World Cup winner quite accurately. It that doesn’t happen very often with footballers (just ask Cristiano Ronaldo or David Beckham). But it turned dire soon after.

The ticket for Messi's GOAT Tour in Kolkata had a larger-than-life image of West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas, who has since resigned from the post (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)





Fans thronged the iconic Salt Lake Stadium to catch a glimpse of their ‘God’ only for a supposed 2-hour event to be cut short due to crowd mismanagement and a security lapse.

Local politicians threw themselves at the Argentine, as well as his national teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan stalwart Luis Suarez, taking selfies with them, grabbing them like they were at a Sunday brunch with friends at Flurys.

Chaos ensued, and Messi left the stadium after 20 odd minutes, provoking ugly reactions from irate fans who were left wondering if paying thousands of rupees for that elusive ticket had been worth it.

The main organiser has since been arrested. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to football fans on social media, of course with an interjection regarding how the ruling party should not be blamed for the entire fiasco.

Damage control in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi

The action then shifted to Hyderabad, where proceedings went along much more smoothly. Messi waved at the gathered crowd, kicked balls at them, and for once, politicians were graceful enough to let local footballers share the podium with the man they idolize.

It was more of the same in Mumbai and Delhi. The man from Rosario and his close friends played rondo with young kids. A young girl even managed to nutmeg Luis Suarez, drawing a wholesome reaction from the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker that once again reminded what such events should actually be about.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar then shared the stage with the guests of the day and complimented Messi’s attitude and humility, before gifting him an Indian cricket team jersey with his number 10 on the back.

India’s biggest football icon deserved better

The event in Mumbai also saw Sunil Chhetri stand alongside Messi in a moment that should ideally have been the highlight of the entire tour. The fact that it wasn’t shows just how much we care about our own sporting heroes who do not wield a bat on field.

Firstly, Chhetri was made to wear a GOAT India Tour t-shirt featuring Messi's image. Nowhere else in the world would you ask your national team captain to wear a jersey covered by the face of another active player!

Thereafter, he was made to play a friendly 7-a-side match alongside Bollywood actors, WITH A VERY VISIBLE INJURY!

Why couldn’t he be given the same respect that Sachin Tendulkar was afforded? Why couldn’t he hand out a signed Indian FOOTBALL team jersey to Messi who handed him an Argentina shirt?

Why did none of the ceremonies in any of the cities have a single former football player in attendance? Why was it important for BCCI President Jay Shah to present another Indian cricket jersey to Messi? This was, after all, a football event, wasn’t it?

Messi came to India, he might come here again, but it still will all be about the politicians, their selfies, Bollywood stars, and cricket. Rest assured that it won’t be about football or the average football fan in the country.

Because as a nation, we care more about the relevance of standing beside the world’s greatest footballer than using him to uphold the sport.