LaLiga organises training program for coaches in Mumbai

LaLiga Football Schools (LLFS) in partnership with India on Track (IOT) conducted the ‘National Train the Trainer’ program for 25 shortlisted coaches from across the country in Mumbai recently.

The initiative is part of LLFS’ vision to develop key stakeholders within the Indian football pyramid. Covering aspects on session plans, nutrition, hydration and methodology, the immersion event was divided into classroom & turf sessions.

Led by Mr. Miguel Casal, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India & Mr. Saul Vazquez, Senior coach specialising in sporting projects at LaLiga, the two-day event provided invaluable insights into football training methodology, development pathways, and game patterns; Along with a glimpse of the coveted LaLiga trophy, displayed at the venue.

Speaking at the event, Miguel Casal, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India, said, “Football coaches are architects and amplifiers of the football pyramid, and their development is fundamental to the overall development of the game. We believe that the National Train the Trainer program will elevate the overall standard of football in the country, paving the way for a brighter and more competitive future for Indian football”.

Saul Vazquez, Senior coach specialising in sporting projects at LaLiga” added, “Empowering football coaches is a crucial step toward building a nurturing football ecosystem. With these workshops we aim to fulfill three objectives; Evaluate the progress of current coaches, build a network for shared learning between participants, and equip coaches with the latest tools and techniques in player development & session management. Continuing our role as facilitators within the pyramid, we are confident of our methodology & impact.”

Alongside IOT, The LaLiga Football Schools Project was initiated in 2018 and has since impacted 10,000+ students in the country. The program is developed and administered by UEFA pro-licensed coaches from Spain and provides access to global football methodology and technical training to students aged between 9 to 15 years all over India.

Furthermore, the program is also designed to leave a deeper impact on the grassroots level through training of Indian football coaches and administrators of the program.