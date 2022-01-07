Football
KPL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala United FC vs KSEB Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the KPL match between Kerala United FC and KSEB
In the 1st match of the Kerala Premier League 2021-22, Kerala United FC will face KSEB at the Maharajas College Stadium, Ernakulam, Kerala. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Jan 2022 11:07 AM GMT
Restart
46' And we start the second half.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:56 AM GMT
Half Time
The game is in balance. Kerala United found a golden chance in the final minutes of first half but brilliant defending from KSEB kept the score on a level.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:54 AM GMT
45+3' What a great piece of defending Francis was clearly 1 on1. But a goal-saving challenge from the KSEb defender keeps the game on par.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:51 AM GMT
Yellow Card
45+2' Bujair has been yellow carded.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:50 AM GMT
45' Lovely defending. Francis was looking threatening but Nisanth's tackle was on point. Meanwhile, 3 minutes have been added.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:47 AM GMT
42' Shot! It just went wide. KSEB catching Kerala United on the counters very well.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:46 AM GMT
42' Saved! Arjun's cross was creaping in but Hazmal kept that one out
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:45 AM GMT
41' Very casual approach from KSEB defenders and it could have given Kerala United their first goal.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:44 AM GMT
39' KSEB is not letting Kerala United an inch in the midfield.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB
- 7 Jan 2022 10:43 AM GMT
35' The way KSEB is holding the shape and not letting Kerala United create anything, is totally commendable.
KUFC 0-0 KSEB