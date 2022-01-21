Log In
Football

KPL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Kerala United Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the KPL match between Kerala Blasters and Kerala United

KPL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Kerala United Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
KPL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Kerala United Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-21T17:34:29+05:30

In today's Kerala Premier League group B fixture Kerala United defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 at the Maharajas College Stadium, Ernakulam.

Live Updates

  • 21 Jan 2022 12:02 PM GMT

    Full Time

    That's the final whistle Kerala United takes the full point out of the game and deservingly so. They dominated the whole match and created many chances. Joseph scored the first goal in the first half and Jesin doubled the lead in the second half. In the end they could have got more however the match ended 2-0.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United


  • 21 Jan 2022 11:57 AM GMT

    90+3' This should have been 3-0. Comedy of mistakes in the box.


    Kerala Blasters 0-3 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:55 AM GMT

    92' Sherin comes in for Marvan.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:54 AM GMT

    90' 4 minutes has been added.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:52 AM GMT

    89' What a save from Midhun! He keeps his clean sheet.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:51 AM GMT

    88' Enas replaces Safnad here.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:50 AM GMT

    87' Stoppage in the game as Aritra Das is down with an injury.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:48 AM GMT

    86' Buzair has been caught offside here.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:48 AM GMT

    84' What a miss! That was a glorious opportunity for Adersh to get the third one he saw onrushing Midhun and chipped it over him but the ball missed the target.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

  • 21 Jan 2022 11:45 AM GMT

    83' Arjun and Umer replaced Arjun and Akhil here.


    Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United

>Load More
Football Indian Football AIFF Kerala Blasters 
