KPL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Kerala United Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the KPL match between Kerala Blasters and Kerala United
In today's Kerala Premier League group B fixture Kerala United defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 at the Maharajas College Stadium, Ernakulam.
- 21 Jan 2022 12:02 PM GMT
Full Time
That's the final whistle Kerala United takes the full point out of the game and deservingly so. They dominated the whole match and created many chances. Joseph scored the first goal in the first half and Jesin doubled the lead in the second half. In the end they could have got more however the match ended 2-0.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:57 AM GMT
90+3' This should have been 3-0. Comedy of mistakes in the box.
Kerala Blasters 0-3 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:55 AM GMT
92' Sherin comes in for Marvan.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:54 AM GMT
90' 4 minutes has been added.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:52 AM GMT
89' What a save from Midhun! He keeps his clean sheet.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:51 AM GMT
88' Enas replaces Safnad here.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:50 AM GMT
87' Stoppage in the game as Aritra Das is down with an injury.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:48 AM GMT
86' Buzair has been caught offside here.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:48 AM GMT
84' What a miss! That was a glorious opportunity for Adersh to get the third one he saw onrushing Midhun and chipped it over him but the ball missed the target.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United
- 21 Jan 2022 11:45 AM GMT
83' Arjun and Umer replaced Arjun and Akhil here.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Kerala United