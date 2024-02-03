Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Kolkata Derby LIVE: Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 East Bengal- Scores, Updates, Blog
Ajay Chhetri takes the lead for EB in the third minute, Armando Sadiku equalized for MB. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The historic Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is set to kick off at 7:30 PM tonight at the VYBK, Kolkata.
2024-02-03 12:47:57
- 3 Feb 2024 2:19 PM GMT
16' GOAL!
A breathtaking moment for Mohun Bagan in the 16th minute as Armando Sadiku delivers a stunning half-volley to level the score. The equalizer adds an extra layer of excitement to this enthralling clash!
- 3 Feb 2024 2:15 PM GMT
13' Anwar Ali out!
Anwar Ali is substitute off as he's unfit to continue. Aman replaces him.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:06 PM GMT
3' GOAL!
In the 3rd minute, East Bengal seizes the lead as Ajay Chhetri nets one, capitalizing on a precise cross from Nishu Kumar on the left. The early strike sets the tone for an intense clash!
MB 0 - 1 EB
- 3 Feb 2024 2:02 PM GMT
Kick off!
The highly anticipated Kolkata Derby kicks off at VYBK as Mohun Bagan takes the field, playing from right to left. The excitement is palpable!
