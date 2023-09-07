Football
Kings Cup Semi-final LIVE: India 1 - 1 Iraq- Updates, Scores, Blog
Mahesh Naorem took the lead for India, later Ali Karim equalized for Iraq. Get all your LIVE updates here.
India took an early lead with a stunning goal from Mahesh Naorem in the 16th minute, but Iraq equalized through a penalty in the 27th minute.
It's all to play for in the second half as both teams vie for a spot in the final!
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT
Half Time!
At halftime, the score stands at 1-1 in this intense India vs. Iraq Kings Cup semi-final match.
Iraq 1- 1 India
- 7 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT
47' Good defending from India!
It's a tense moment as Ali Karim leads a counter-attack with only Sandesh and Nikhil Poojary in front of him. Nikhil slips, but Sandesh comes to the rescue, clearing the ball away.
- 7 Sep 2023 11:15 AM GMT
41' Corner for Iraq!
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is on fire! He swiftly punches away the well-executed corner from Iraq, denying Jasim's attempt to head the ball into the net.
- 7 Sep 2023 11:08 AM GMT
34' Gurpreeet!!!!
What a save by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu! It looked like Iraq was about to score their second goal from a free-kick, with Ali Karim making a dangerous flick inside the box.
However, Gurpreet's quick reflexes and strong hand denies Karim and keeps India in the game.
- 7 Sep 2023 11:04 AM GMT
30' The momentum has shifted in favor of Iraq!
Iraq's goal has indeed shifted the momentum in their favor. They appear more confident, and their counter-attacks are becoming increasingly threatening.
India will need to regroup and find a way to regain control of the game to avoid further pressure.
- 7 Sep 2023 11:00 AM GMT
26' Penalty for Iraq!
A penalty is awarded to Iraq for a handball by Jhingan. Karim steps up to take the penalty, and although Gurpreet dives the right way, he couldn't quite save it. Iraq has equalized. It's all square now.
Iraq 1 - 1 India
- 7 Sep 2023 10:55 AM GMT
21' Chance for Iraq!
Iraq is not giving up easily! Karim attempts a shot from outside the box, but it goes wide of the target. A sigh of relief for India's defense.
- 7 Sep 2023 10:51 AM GMT
16' GOOAAALLLL!!!
What a moment of brilliance! Mahesh Naorem finds the back of the net with a fantastic left-footed finish. Sahal's perfectly timed through ball from the middle of the park unlocks the defense, and Mahesh beats the offside trap, dancing through the defenders to slot the ball into the bottom left corner. India takes the lead!
Iraq 0 - 1 India
- 7 Sep 2023 10:46 AM GMT
13' Offside!!!!
A promising moment for India as Anirudh Thapa delivers a through ball to Akash Mishra on the left flank. However, the referee raises the flag for an offside call, denying what could have been a great chance.