Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Kings Cup Semi-final LIVE: India 1 - 1 Iraq- Updates, Scores, Blog

Mahesh Naorem took the lead for India, later Ali Karim equalized for Iraq. Get all your LIVE updates here.

Kings Cup Semi-final LIVE: India 1 - 1 Iraq- Updates, Scores, Blog
X

Mahesh after scoring against Iraq in the Kings Cup. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Sep 2023 11:36 AM GMT

India took an early lead with a stunning goal from Mahesh Naorem in the 16th minute, but Iraq equalized through a penalty in the 27th minute.

It's all to play for in the second half as both teams vie for a spot in the final!

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-07 09:30:20
>Load More
Indian Football TeamSunil ChhetriIgor StimacJharkhandAIFF
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X