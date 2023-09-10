Football
King's Cup LIVE: India vs Lebanon third place playoff - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the India vs Lebanon third-place playoff at the King's Cup in Thailand.
India takes on Lebanon in the third-place playoff of the King's Cup on Sunday at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
In the first match of the tournament, India lost to Iraq in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Host Thailand, meanwhile, beat Lebanon 2-1 to set up the final against Iraq.
Follow Updates:
Live Updates
- 10 Sep 2023 11:09 AM GMT
39' Anirudh Thapa misses a golden chance
Anirudh Thapa finds himself right in the box with just the goalkeeper before him. But a weak shot from the player denies India a chance to take the lead in the match.
- 10 Sep 2023 11:08 AM GMT
36' Lebanon keeps Indian defence busy
Lebanon keeps the Indian defence busy. It breaks into the box with a build-up from the left flank but misses a man at the far end of the box. India 0-0 Lebanon.
- 10 Sep 2023 11:06 AM GMT
33' Manvir Singh's effort blocked
India comes up with an excellent build-up with multiple passes. Manvir Singh breaks into the box again with an excellent ball. But his effort to cut back is cleared by Hassan Saad. Excellent play by India again.
- 10 Sep 2023 11:03 AM GMT
31' Yellow for Lebanon captain
The second yellow card for Lebanon. Captain Mohamad Haidar is booked for a rough challenge on Chhangte. India 0-0 Lebanon.
- 10 Sep 2023 11:01 AM GMT
30' Yellow for Asish Rai
Asish Rai receives a yellow card for a foul on Nader Matar. Free kick for Lebanon outside the Indian box. But India averts the danger.
- 10 Sep 2023 10:59 AM GMT
28' Anirudh Thapa needs medical attention
Midfielder Anirudh Thapa receives another blow within two minutes. Lebanese players are targeting the Indian player to get control of the midfield. He needs medical attention.
- 10 Sep 2023 10:58 AM GMT
27' Chhangte's attack goes in vain
Chhangte gets a good ball in the box but the Lebanon defence averts any danger by marking the player.
- 10 Sep 2023 10:57 AM GMT
25' Ali Tneich booked
Ali Tneich is booked by the referee for a rough tackle on Anirudh Thapa in the midfield.
- 10 Sep 2023 10:55 AM GMT
23' Akash Mishra keeps Lebanon's defence busy
Akash Mishra is making sure India keeps Lebanon's defence busy. He breaks into the box but the Lebanon goalkeeper blocks his effort.
- 10 Sep 2023 10:54 AM GMT
20' Akash Mishra builds an attack
Akash Mishra makes a brisk run down the left but cannot deliver from there. A Lebanon defence is in pain, pushed by the Indian.