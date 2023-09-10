Asian Games
King's Cup LIVE: India vs Lebanon third place playoff - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the India vs Lebanon third-place playoff at the King's Cup in Thailand.

Kings Cup LIVE: India vs Lebanon third place playoff - Scores, Updates, Blog
Action from India vs Lebanon match at the SAFF Championship. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Sep 2023 11:09 AM GMT

India takes on Lebanon in the third-place playoff of the King's Cup on Sunday at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

In the first match of the tournament, India lost to Iraq in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Host Thailand, meanwhile, beat Lebanon 2-1 to set up the final against Iraq.

Follow Updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-10 09:32:33
Indian Football TeamIndian Football
