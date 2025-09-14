Sunil Chhetri leads forward line as India reveal probable squad for Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian senior men’s national team's probable squad of 30 players for the October FIFA International Window was announced by head coach Khalid Jamil on Sunday.

The preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with the squad reporting to the city a day prior.

Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted for the probables, will be called up later, after their AFC Champions League Two engagements are over.

Apart from these, five players have been kept on standby – two from the U23 men’s national team, and three senior players. Their names will be announced at a later date.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore – on October 9, at the National Stadium, Singapore, and on October 14, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. The final squad for the matches against Singapore will be selected from the probables.

Indian senior men’s team probables:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil