Khalid Jamil appointed head coach of Indian men’s football team

In a historic move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach of the Indian men’s national football team - making him the first Indian to hold the position since Savio Medeira’s tenure in 2011–12.

With this appointment, Jamil, one of the most respected domestic tacticians and the architect of several memorable underdog stories in Indian football, officially takes over the reins from outgoing Spanish coach Manolo Marquez.

The decision was ratified by the AIFF Executive Committee in the presence of the Technical Committee. A statement from the federation read: “The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men’s National Team.”

Jamil edged out former India coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic, who were also in contention for the job, before the Technical Committee unanimously backed the Indian.

Though the AIFF has not yet specified when Jamil will formally assume charge, the appointment signals a shift towards trusting domestic coaching talent at the highest level - something rarely seen in Indian football’s modern history.

A coach forged in grit and principles

Khalid Jamil, a former India international midfielder, began his playing career with Mahindra United and later featured prominently for Air India and the national team.

His journey into coaching began after he sustained a career-ending ACL injury in 2004. He transitioned into management with Mumbai FC, where he later became the youngest head coach in India’s top league.

During his seven-year tenure with Mumbai FC (2009–2016) - the longest in I-League history - Jamil consistently kept the modestly resourced club in the top flight.

His defining moment, however, came in 2017 when he led Aizawl FC to a historic I-League title. The Mizoram-based club, reinstated just the previous season, defied all odds under his leadership, becoming the first team from the Northeast to win India’s top-tier league.

Following his fairytale run with Aizawl, Jamil took charge of East Bengal and later had a stint with Mohun Bagan. Though silverware eluded him during these spells, he earned widespread respect for his ability to extract performances from limited squads.

Jamil entered the Indian Super League (ISL) with NorthEast United FC, initially as an academy director and assistant coach. His breakthrough came in the 2020–21 season, when he became the first Indian coach to lead a team to the ISL playoffs. His 10-match unbeaten streak with NorthEast was widely regarded as one of the most remarkable runs by an Indian tactician in the league’s history.

Building Jamshedpur FC

In recent seasons, Jamil has rebuilt his reputation with Jamshedpur FC. After taking over mid-season in 2023, he guided the team to the semifinals of the Super Cup and eventually earned a two-year contract extension.

In 2024–25, JFC finished fifth in the league and were runners-up in the Super Cup marking their strongest campaign since their title-winning year.

Jamil’s teams have often embodied his values - resilience, discipline, and unity. He is known for instilling belief in overlooked players and adapting tactically to maximize team potential.

His man-management skills are often praised by players like Ashuthosh Mehta, who has followed him across multiple clubs, calling Jamil “relentlessly committed” and “deeply inspiring.”

The task ahead

Jamil takes charge at a crucial juncture for Indian football.

With the national team struggling for consistency and looking to rebuild after a string of underwhelming results, his appointment represents both a challenge and a fresh start.

India is also slated to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, an ideal testing ground for Jamil’s philosophy and squad-building vision. Having already proved himself across domestic leagues, his elevation to the national post is seen as a vote of confidence in Indian coaching acumen.

Following that, the Blue Tigers will resume their AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign in October with a must-win doubleheader against Singapore.

As India prepares for upcoming international fixtures, expectations will be high, but so will be the support for a coach whose career has been built not on hype, but on sheer determination and results.