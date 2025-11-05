Khalid Jamil excludes Sunil Chhetri from probables squad for upcoming Asian Cup qualifier

Indian senior men’s national football team head coach Khalid Jamil announced a 23-member probable squad for the upcoming FIFA International Match Window.

India is scheduled to play Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Dhaka, in their fifth match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifiers on November 18.

After failing to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, India will treat the upcoming match as an international friendly and is most likely to try out their young and upcoming talent.

This intent looked clear as veteran talisman Sunil Chhetri is absent from the probable squad. Instead, Mohammed Sanan, who featured in the U23 team earlier this week, has been called up to the senior side.

On the other hand, the Indian team has no players from Mohun Bagan despite the club's early exit from the ongoing AIFF Super Cup tournament.

The team will now set camp in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, and is set to travel to Dhaka on November 15.

List of probables for Blue Tigers' squad for November FIFA Window:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.