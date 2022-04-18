CWG Begin In
Football

Kerala vs Bengal, Santosh Trophy LIVE: Heavyweights clash for pole spot — Live Score, Goals, Updates

Football powerhouses West Bengal and Kerala are playing their Santosh Trophy group match on Monday. Follow Live:

Kerala vs Bengal, Santosh Trophy LIVE: Heavyweights clash for pole spot — Live Score, Goals, Updates
Kerala and Bengal both won their first group matches earlier. (AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-18T18:49:14+05:30

Bengal and Kerala face each other in a group match in the Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri from 8 pm on Monday.

Bengal beat Punjab in their opening encounter while Kerala beat Rajasthan. The winner of today's match will go to the top of the group. Top two teams from the group will go through to the semifinals at the end of this stage.

Follow LIVE:

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Kerala West Bengal 
