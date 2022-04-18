Football
Kerala vs Bengal, Santosh Trophy LIVE: Heavyweights clash for pole spot — Live Score, Goals, Updates
Football powerhouses West Bengal and Kerala are playing their Santosh Trophy group match on Monday. Follow Live:
Bengal and Kerala face each other in a group match in the Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri from 8 pm on Monday.
Bengal beat Punjab in their opening encounter while Kerala beat Rajasthan. The winner of today's match will go to the top of the group. Top two teams from the group will go through to the semifinals at the end of this stage.
Kerala riding high
Once upon a time, a Kerala vs Bengal Santosh Trophy match would have been the biggest news event of the day in India. Not any more, when this tie has to contend with an I-League match happening at the same time.
Hosts Kerala, however, are making sure the charm of this historic tournament stays truly alive.
Group Standings
Meghalaya beat Rajasthan at the Kottapadi stadium in the first match of the day. Which puts them, Kerala and Bengal all with 3 points after 1 match. Top 2 teams from the group go through to the semis.