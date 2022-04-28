Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Santosh Trophy LIVE: Kerala take on Karnataka in semifinal — Live Score, Goals, Updates
Kerala are taking on Karnataka in the first semifinal. West Bengal will face Manipur in the second semifinal on Friday.
Santosh Trophy LIVE: Karnataka broke through jail to qualify for the semis with a last-gasp win but they will now face their toughest test yet - hosts Kerala - who have been the most impressive side on display in the tournament.
Kick-off at 8:30 pm IST.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 28 April 2022 2:11 PM GMT
Kerala vs Karnataka: Pre-match comments
Here's what the two coaches had to say about today's match:
- 28 April 2022 2:09 PM GMT
Kerala vs Karnataka: Teams arrive
The two teams are in the house. The Manjeri Payyanad Stadium is filling up. Sure to be packed to the brims by kick-off.
Meanwhile, the interest in today's match is extending beyond just the football pitch.
