CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Santosh Trophy LIVE: Kerala take on Karnataka in semifinal — Live Score, Goals, Updates

Kerala are taking on Karnataka in the first semifinal. West Bengal will face Manipur in the second semifinal on Friday.

Santosh Trophy LIVE: Kerala take on Karnataka in semifinal — Live Score, Goals, Updates
X

Hosts Kerala will be taking on Karnataka in the first semifinal. (KFA)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-28T19:42:30+05:30

Santosh Trophy LIVE: Karnataka broke through jail to qualify for the semis with a last-gasp win but they will now face their toughest test yet - hosts Kerala - who have been the most impressive side on display in the tournament.

Kick-off at 8:30 pm IST.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Santosh Trophy Kerala 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X