Kerala Super League to have international stars like Kaka, Ibrahimovic

Superstars from around the world are arriving in Kerala to participate in the first season of the Super League Kerala Football Tournament in August.

As reported by Media One, International stars including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Cafu, and Hulk are part of the star-studded lineup.

The tournament, which includes foreign stars, is being organized at an international standard. The franchises participating in the league will be announced next month.

Mathew Joseph, the CEO of Super League Kerala confirmed this to the mediaone.

The tournament will have six teams in the first season and it will kick off by the end of August. Along with corporate teams from Kerala, teams from Gulf countries will also take part in the tournament.

6 teams who can have 6 foreign players in the squad#KeralaFootball #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/A62S2XdhIZ — Abdul Rahman Mashood (@abdulrahmanmash) March 2, 2024

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Municipal Stadium in Kozhikode, and Pahanane Stadium in Malappuram are the three venues chosen for the tournament.



Final decisions regarding facilities and security will be taken into consideration while deciding the venues. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports and Disney Hotstar.

According to the norms of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), each team will have six foreign players.