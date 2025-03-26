Kerala to host Lionel Messi's Argentina in October

Lionel Messi is visiting India after a 14 year hiatus.

According to HSBC India, which is now the official partner of the Argentine team for promotion and collaboration of football in India, the match between Messi's Argentina and India will be held Kerala in October.

“Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025,” a release from HSBC India said.

This development comes with the announcement of HSBC's association with The Argentine Football Association (AFA).

“The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have today announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches.”

#news l Lionel Messi & Team Argentina are coming to India! 🇮🇳⚽



The World Cup champions will play an exhibition match in Kerala this October, marking Messi’s return to India after 14 years! 🔥🏟️ #Messi #Argentina #FootballIndia #Kerala pic.twitter.com/XpJUP7BAYn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 26, 2025

In November last year, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had announced the news of Argentina visiting the southern state and playing two friendly matches in Kochi.

This will be Messi’s second visit to India.

He visited to India to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Sandeep Batra, Head International Wealth and Premier Banking HSBC India, said: “As we join forces with one of the most revered teams in the world of football, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike, and supporting the Argentine team in their journey towards the World Cup 2026.”

Argentine Football Association President Claudio Fabian Tapia said: “A new milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with HSBC both in India and in Singapore.

“This agreement looks after our team and we look forward to consolidate our agreement and extend in multiple regions as we progress in the 2025 and 2026. We welcome HSBC as the new partner of the Argentina National Team.”