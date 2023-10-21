Football
ISL 2023-24 LIVE: Kerala Blasters 0-1 NorthEast United FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
Nestor Albiach scores for NorthEastUnited FC. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to unfold at the vibrant Kochi Stadium as Kerala Blasters FC goes head to head with NEUFC tonight at 8 PM.
This contest promises to deliver an exciting showdown, will Parthib Gogoi maintain his goal scoring streak or will Kerala Blasters put an end to it at their fortress.
LIVE Updates:
- 21 Oct 2023 3:21 PM GMT
Half time!
NorthEast United FC leads going into the half time break.
KBFC 0 - 1 NEUFC
- 21 Oct 2023 3:14 PM GMT
42' Free Kick for KBFC!
A free kick is awarded to Kerala Blasters for a foul on Kwame. Luna to take
- 21 Oct 2023 3:12 PM GMT
39' Nestorrr!!
Nestor Albiach the goal scorer, tries to take another shot from outside the box. However it goes just wide.
- 21 Oct 2023 3:05 PM GMT
33' Kerala Blasters keeping possession!
Kerala Blasters keeping the possession to launch attacks.
- 21 Oct 2023 2:58 PM GMT
25' Appeals for Penalty!
Kwame Peprah from Kerala Blasters appeals for a penalty after being fouled inside the box. There is a clear jersey pull, but the referee says no.
- 21 Oct 2023 2:44 PM GMT
11' GOAL!
NorthEast United takes the lead in the 11th minute through a goal from Nestor Albiach.